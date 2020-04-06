Heartland counselor reminds people to focus on mental health

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Writing, drawing or just pure imagination, one heartland counselor said these are some of the best things to do to keep your from thinking about COVID-19.
Dr. Sharon Braun with the Community Counseling Center said you can’t forget about your mental health.
“More than anything is to really be your own best friend and to be able to hold still, monitor what is going on with you, your thoughts,” said Braun.
She said focusing too much on the virus could end up hurting you.
“You would possibly be depressed to the extent that you can’t focus and you may start bad eating habits, you may turn to alcohol," said Braun.
She said there are ways to express yourself, like getting a pen and paper and jotting down your thoughts.
“Have your feelings and thoughts put together on paper is extremely therapeutic and a definite release," said Braun.
She said journaling is one of the best ways to just let it all out.
“It’s private, you can tuck it away somewhere, nobody ever has to read it. And you can tell your story about COVID-19 and how it’s affected you,” said Braun.
If journaling isn’t your thing, there are other options.
“Take a walk, read a book, there are all kind of activities. You could do some guided imagery, pretending that you are walking on the sand,” she said.
Braun said overall, just slow down.
“Take it a day at a time, a moment at a time and hour at a time,” she said.
Braun said don’t hesitate to reach out to someone if you need to talk.
She said the Community Counseling Center offers a free hotline where you can express yourself.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.