Gov. Beshear to hold daily briefing at 4pm on COVID-19 response in Ky.

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a daily briefing at 4 p.m. on Monday, April 6.
Currently, the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services is reporting 955 total positive cases and 45 deaths.
On Sunday, Gov. Beshear said he will likely announce further steps to reduce gathering this week.
The governor said social distancing is the key to blunting a surge in cases and urged Kentuckians not to let their guards down, even during the nice weather.
Gov. Beshear said on Saturday Kentucky would adopt, on a voluntary basis, the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommending that people wear cloth masks in some situations.
He also said 334 members of the Kentucky National Guard were activated to help at hospitals and food banks.
