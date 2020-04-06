First Alert Monday Outlook

A warm front is lifting through the area today, introducing a much warmer (and more humid) pattern for the next few days. Highs this afternoon look to range from the low 70s north to the upper 70s south…and highs Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be in the low 80s over most of the region. Along with the warmer temps, however, will come a small but significant threat of thunderstorms, including a chance of severe thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the region in a marginal/level 1 risk of severe for Tuesday, with a slight/level 2 risk for Wednesday. However, storms look to remain isolated at least until a cold front moves through Wednesday evening, at which point a line of storms looks possible.