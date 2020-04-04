First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

After a cool weekend, we’re going to be warming up pretty quickly over the next couple of days. Along with the warmer (and more humid) air, there’s a chance we’ll see a couple of thunderstorms as well. This Monday morning will be cool and quiet with some areas of fog. Once the sun comes up we’ll start to warm up more quickly as southerly breezes kick in, and by afternoon we’ll have temps mainly in the low to mid 70s. As we get into tonight and tomorrow we’ll have to start watching for a slight risk of thunderstorms. The overall chances look pretty low, but we’re on the edge of a ‘slight risk’ for severe for tonight thru Wednesday night.