First Alert: Foggy morning, warm afternoon

(KFVS) - Some parts of the Heartland are waking up to patchy dense fog.
Once the sun comes up, we’ll start to warm up with temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s.
We’ll continue to warm up through mid week, with temps at or near 80. It will also feel more humid.
Tonight and lasting into Wednesday night there is an increasing threat of isolated severe thunderstorms.
Overall chances of rain remain low, but Brian Alworth says some storms could produce large hail and damaging winds.
After Wednesday night it will start to get cooler.
Highs on Thursday will be near 60.
Along with the cooler weather will come a couple of passing rain chances late Thursday and again next Sunday.
A warning if you have started planting a garden. Lows Friday and Saturday morning may be back in the 30s again.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.