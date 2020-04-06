Dexter police K9 gets new vest

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) -The Dexter Police Department’s K9 officer Knox will receive a new set of body armor.
The non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated a bullet and stab protective vest for Knox.
Vested Interest in K9s is a charity whose mission is to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age.
New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The organization has provided over 3,830 protective vest.
Knox’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “Honoring those who served and sacrificed."
The police department should receive the vest in eight to ten weeks.
