Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Dept. reports 19 total positive cases

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Department reported 19 total positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 6.
Of the 19 cases, eight are female and 11 are male.
According to the health department, seven of the positive cases are travel-related, four are from close contact and eight are unknown.
The health department reported five of the total cases are hospitalized.
On Monday, the Cape Girardeau County Commission has closed the North and South County Park playgrounds until further notice.
All open areas of the parks remain accessible, but guests are reminded to follow social distancing requirements.
