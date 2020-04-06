Buy fresh, buy local in southern Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fresh food may be hard to come by now, and farmers’ sales have dropped.
Buy Fresh, Buy Local is coming to southern Illinois. That means folks in the southern part of Illinois can buy fresh, local food.
The money will go towards local farmers and stay in the community.
“We are lucky to live in a region that has farmers growing amazing food,” said Food Works Executive Jennifer Paulson. She started Buy Fresh, Buy Local.
Farmers are encouraged to use this website so they can show off their product. All they have to do is create a free online profile and describe what they sell.
Many people rely on farmers markets for their local foods, well now they don’t have to.
“We always felt it is incredibly important to provide as much access as possible for consumers.” Paulson said.
Local mushroom farmer Mike Hatfield changed the way he is going about things.
"We used to not sell on the farm just because we were always so busy. Folks can now call or text or email and we’ll get it together and set it out on a table. So we don’t really have to interact, they can just pick it up from the table.”
He stressed people should still buy local, whether it is at a local farmers market that is drive-thru or if it is online.
“Spread the word of local food and do our part to kind of keep things local so all the money stays in the community," Hatfield said.
Paulson wanted people to know the website is in beta form, so have patience when shopping.
