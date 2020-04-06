Breast cancer survivor spreads faith with free signs to lift spirits

EGYPT MILLS, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau County woman is spreading faith to those that need some support throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
Angie Perkins, owner of Egypt Mills Home Decor and More in Egypt Mills, said she knows all too well the need for support through trying times.
Perkins was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and understands the emotional challenges from battling cancer.
"During that time, I realized how important it was to have faith," Perkins said. "I believe faith was a big important part in me getting through cancer."
She said she has a lot of customers who battle cancer themselves that come into her store to talk with her about their trying times.
"My heart goes out to them because I know from experience how hard to battle these things," Perkins said. "Then when you add COVID-19 into this, it makes it even harder. People are struggling and they're scared."
Perkins saw people putting up their Christmas lights and decorations to help do their part to uplift spirits during this coronavirus pandemic.
"It made me want to help and do my part to make things a little easier," Perkins said.
So she, along with some help from her daughter, decided to paint and decorate signs that say ‘FAITH’ on them for anyone that needs a little help getting through or dealing with this COVID-19 pandemic.
She put them outside, free for the taking, and posted them on her company's Facebook page.
“There’s definitely a need,” Perkins said. “It really surprised me that that many people has already reached out. It shows that people are scared. People need a reminder of faith.”
As of Monday, they have made about 75 signs and intend to keep making them for anyone to take free of charge.
They are now delivering signs to different communities in the southeast Missouri area to make sure more people have an opportunity of getting one if they want it.
For more information on these signs, you can check out their Facebook page here.
