Basketball courts, soccer, baseball and softball fields close in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - To help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Carbondale Park District took some extra steps.
Effective immediately, all park district basketball courts, soccer, baseball and softball fields will be closed. Shelters and barbecue areas will also be closed.
Other changes enacted immediately through April 30 include:
- The childcare centers, Alice Wright and Kids Korner, are closed
- Life Community Center is closed. A staff person is available by phone Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 618-549-4222
- The Park District’s administrative offices at Hickory Lodge are closed to the public
- Hickory Ridge Golf Course is closed
- Parks will remain open. Playgrounds are closed due to the increased risk of spreading COVID-19. Individuals using the parks should comply with social distancing requirements
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.