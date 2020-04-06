AWA pet food pantry temporarily closes

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Animal Welfare Alliance (AWA) will temporarily close their Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry .
It will be closed Tuesday and Thursday, April 7 and 9.
AWA hopes to open it again soon.
“We have unofficial word that a shipment of pet food is coming to us, but we don’t know exactly how much or when,” explained AWA President Marge VanPraag.
“As soon as we know anything we will announce a distribution day.”
The pet food pantry opened Thursday, April.
It conducted a second distribution on Saturday, April 4.
In total, around 300 families have received donated dog and cat food.
The pantry is for area pet owners who are suffering financially, because of layoffs or other problems created by the current virus emergency.
Information regarding the Corona Crisis Pet Food Pantry is available on AWA’s website, www.awasemo.org
They have a PayPal set up for cash donations.
The Animal Welfare Alliance of Southeast Missouri is registered with state and federal regulators as a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.
Donations to AWA are tax deductible within IRS guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.