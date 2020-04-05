103-year-old woman gets surprise birthday parade

DeSoto, Ill. (KFVS) - A 103-year-old Heartland woman was surprised today to see a parade of cars wishing her a happy birthday.
Betty Moroni lives in Desoto, IL, and has many memories in her lifetime there.
She has seen a lot through her time living in Illinois including surviving the tri-state tornado that ripped through her town in 1925 to enjoying family get-togethers for more than a century.
She says she has plenty of fond memories throughout her lifetime including this one today which featured more than a dozen cars lined up, equipped with signs, balloons and everyone yelling happy birthday.
“It's just more than I expected...really," Moroni said. "It's truly a blessing to me and I'll remember it for a long time."
She said this was a memory she will remember for the rest of her life and hopes to see everyone come back next year for her 104th birthday.
