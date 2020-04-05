2 more COVID-19 positives in Jackson Co. Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Health Department was notified of two new cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.
A female in her forties, who acquired it locally, is isolated at home and doing well.
A female in her sixties, who also acquired the disease locally, is isolated in a long-term care facility and her condition is fair.
Currenty, there have been 12 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County, including one death.
Public health officials are investigating these cases, speaking with positive individuals about who they may have encountered before this diagnosis.
Through investigation, public health may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
Such individuals may not be symptomatic.
