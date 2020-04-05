Missing juvenile from McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile.
Garrett Duncan, 15, was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Old US 60 in Paducah late Saturday night.
Duncan was wearing a grey and white shirt, blue jeans and gray Nike tennis shoes.
He is 5’ 4”, weights 120 lbs and has a slim build with light brown hair.
If you have any information to assist locating Duncan please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.
