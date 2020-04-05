Missing juvenile from McCracken County

15 year old Garrett Duncan was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Old US 60 in West Paducah, KY late Saturday night (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jessica Ladd | April 5, 2020 at 9:45 AM CDT - Updated April 5 at 9:46 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing juvenile.

Garrett Duncan, 15, was last seen at his home in the 9000 block of Old US 60 in Paducah late Saturday night.

Duncan was wearing a grey and white shirt, blue jeans and gray Nike tennis shoes.

He is 5’ 4”, weights 120 lbs and has a slim build with light brown hair.

If you have any information to assist locating Duncan please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department.

