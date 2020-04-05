Madison County Health Department reports first resident with COVID-19

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Health Department has confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The resident is currently on home isolation.
The Madison County Health Department, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the CDC to identify and contact persons who may have come into contact with the resident while they were infectious and will monitor them for fever and respiratory symptoms.
No other information will be provided regarding the patient.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.