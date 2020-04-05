A lot of clouds hang around for your Sunday

Clouds will hang around for most of the day today, with a little morning drizzle possible. Temperatures this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 50s north to lower/mid 60s south. Clouds will start breaking a little more for Monday’s forecast. Highs on Monday will be mild in the 70s. Even warmer weather takes over for Tuesday and Wednesday when highs will hit the lower 80s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorm are possible during this warm up, and a couple could be strong to severe.