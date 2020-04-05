Fifth resident test positive in Williamson County, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified that a Williamson County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.
The resident is a female in her 20’s. She is at home in isolation.
This is the fifth laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
It is thought that she was exposed to the novel coronavirus through travel to another state.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who she may have been in contact with before being diagnosed.
Public health officials may place other individuals on home quarantine if they are determined to have had significant exposure.
Such individuals may not by symptomatic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.