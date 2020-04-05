Cool again tonight but much warmer across the Heartland tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Sunday Evening Heartland. We saw slightly warmer temperatures across the Heartland this afternoon as we saw the clouds thin, especially across our southern counties. Skies will remain mostly cloudy this evening and temperatures will be cool. Readings will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s this evening.
Monday will start off cool with low temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. We will see partly cloudy skies and much warmer temperatures tomorrow afternoon. Highs will reach the middle 70s.
We will see even warmer weather on Tuesday and Wednesday. There could be a few isolated storms with highs in the lower 80s.
