Chilly overnight, warmer tomorrow. Much warmer this week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Saturday Evening Heartland. We had a cloudy and cool day across the area except for our extreme southeastern counties where temperatures were well into the 60s. Overnight we will see a few isolated showers with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s south.
Sunday will start off with a few isolated showers. These showers will move out of the area later in the day but we will remain partly to mostly cloudy. temperatures will warm into the 60s tomorrow afternoon.
We will see a big warm up across the Heartland as we move towards midweek. Highs will likely reach the lower 80s across most of the area. There will be a slight chance for thunderstorms each afternoon but most area at this time look to remain dry.
