Birthday parade held for 9-year-old in East Prairie, Mo

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - A birthday parade was held for a boy turning 9-years-old in East Prairie on Sunday.
Family and friends gathered and lined up and drove down the street to honor Gavin Jones as he stepped outside to see what all the honking was about.
He had a basketball birthday party that was scheduled for Friday but was cancelled to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
That didn’t stop people from celebrating anyway. They threw out birthday cards, balloons, presents and even tried to silly string him.
