Art teacher paints special message for graduates in East Prairie

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - An elementary art teacher is painting a special message to the seniors in East Prairie.
Brittney Hutcheson is an art teacher and lives in East Prairie. She is congratulating the seniors from East Prairie High School by painting "Congratulations Class of 2020", along with other designs, on the windows of the Beauton Drug store in the heart of the city.
"I think it spreads cheer," Hutcheson said. "Since the graduates aren't really graduating on time this year, it kind of gives them some motivation and kind of gets them a little more upbeat about it."
She said it's important to help lift their spirits for those that are missing out on a lot of moments in the last quarter of their high school years.
"I see a lot of kids, they are pretty sad and pretty depressed," Hutcheson said. "They don't get their prom on time, their graduation and all those last moments they could have spent with all their friends. They really need something cheerful, upbeat and kind of see it in their life and in their hometown."
The East Prairie R-2 School District is closed through April 24th at this time.
