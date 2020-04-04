1st case of COVID-19 in Gallatin Co.

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Egyptian Health Department has been notified of a Gallatin County resident who tested positive for Coronavirus.
This is the first laboratory confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
The individual, a female in her 60’s, is at home and in isolation.
Illinois Department of Public Health, Egyptian Health Department and the individual have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case.
