Scattered showers and cooler weather expected today

Cooler weather is continuing to push into the Heartland. We will track on and off showers through much of the day, but most of the precipitation will be light to moderate rain. There will be a wide range in temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures will range from upper 40s north to lower 60s the farther southeast. Clouds hang for the evening and overnight hours. Unfortunately, it looks like clouds may hang around for much of the day on Sunday too. Slow clearing expected through the afternoon and early evening hours. On and off shower and thunderstorms chances expected through much of the week.