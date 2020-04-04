Many participate in social distancing Easter Egg Hunt

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The 2020 Social Distancing Easter Egg Hunt in Jackson and Cape Girardeau kicked off Saturday morning.
When the event was posted, parents and children were encouraged to print off, design and decorate a picture of an egg to hang up in their windows or on the outside of their home somewhere for the event.
This allowed families to drive or walk around neighborhoods to look for and count how many eggs they see from a safe distance, while adhering to social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
We talked to a family in Jackson where they said it was something fun to do and they were able to enjoy a moment together outside of the house.
“We just rolled down our windows and we would see one so we told people," Carter Radake said.
"We went around a different subdivision and we saw a different one than this one. We saw sharks in them," Wesley Radake said. "I think it's really fun because we get to drive around and see different people's houses and see what they have in plan for us."
Some people even posted pictures of the eggs they found on the event’s Facebook page.
