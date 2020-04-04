Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Parson issues statewide stay-at-home order to curb virus
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has issued a statewide stay-at-home order starting Monday, meaning Missouri will join about 40 other states that require residents to avoid going out except for essential purposes. The Republican governor’s order came Friday as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Missouri topped 2,000. The number of infections in the state has risen eight-fold in the past 10 days. Nineteen people have died of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. The majority of Missouri residents are already living under stay-at-home orders issued by local leaders, including most of the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, Springfield and Columbia.
AP-US-MISSOURI-GREITENS
Greitens' re-emergence fuels speculation of a comeback
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has re-emerged after nearly two years out of the public eye, fueling speculation that his resignation after a tawdry scandal hasn't killed his political aspirations. He won’t run for governor this year, not at least as a Republican. The filing deadline was Tuesday. But Greitens could run as an independent, if he can gather 10,000 petition signatures by late July. Local media have mentioned him as a possible candidate for U.S. Senate. Greitens has said only that “anything is possible.” He resigned in June 2018 in the midst of investigations over an extramarital affair and campaign finance issues.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING
2 more charged in shooting at Kansas City entertainment area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two more suspects have been charged in the fatal shooting of a teenager in a Kansas City entertainment district. The Jackson County prosecutors announced Thursday that 18-year-old Lavont Carter and 20-year-old Christien Woody, both of Kansas City, Kansas, are charged with second-degree murder and three other charges. Three other people are already charged in the February death of 17-year-old Devin Harris. Four other people were injured in the shooting in the Westport district. Investigators said Carter and Woody were with other people in a vehicle from which shots were fired.
MISSING WOMAN
Search for body of missing woman could cost $500,000
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The search for the body of a Missouri woman presumed to have been murdered by her husband could cost at least $500,000. Authorities in Columbia believe the body of Mengqi Ji was dropped in the Lamine River, near Booneville in Cooper County, after she disappeared Oct. 8. In February, a grand jury indicted her husband, Joseph Elledge, on first-degree murder for allegedly killing her. The Kansas City Star reported Friday that Ji’s family has reached out Missouri’s congressional delegation asking to tap into money from the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers to help fun the search.
DEADLY HOUSE FIRE
79-year-old woman dies in southwest Missouri house fire
HOLLISTER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 79-year-old woman has died in a house fire in southwest Missouri, along with two cats and a dog. KYTV reports that the Taney County Coroner identified the victim as Betty Sinson. The Western Taney County Fire Protection District reports that crews responded around 4 p.m. Thursday, found heavy smoke coming from the home and removed the victim. The cause of the fire has not been determined but does not appear suspicious in nature.
CEMETERY ASSAULT
3 charged for robbery, assault in Missouri cemetery
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says three people are charged with robbing and assaulting a woman in a Kansas City, Missouri-area cemetery. Prosecutors charged 32-year-old Harrisonville resident Maggie Jestice, 31-year-old Lancaster, Kansas resident Dustin Richardson, and 59-year-old Harrisonville resident Glen Downton. No attorneys were listed for any of them Friday. The Kansas City Star reports a 35-year-old Blue Springs woman told officers she went to a cemetery near Harrisonville with a friend on Thursday. Then she says the friend and two other people assaulted her. Jestice, Richardson and Downton are in jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.
HANDCUFFED MAN-DROWNING
Ex-trooper gets final legal payment after Iowa man drowns
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former Missouri state patrol trooper who was driving a boat when an Iowa man fell out and drowned has received the last payment of a financial settlement he reached with the state. In February, Anthony Piercy accepted a $201,000 settlement of lawsuits he filed as he tried get his job back. He lost his law enforcement license after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor boat violation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks. In return for the settlement, Piercy agreed to not be reinstated as an officer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Smaller Missouri communities issuing stay-at-home orders
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Smaller Missouri cities and counties are issuing stay-at-home orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the absence of action by the governor. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday again stressed local control and personal responsibility. He says he'll give an update on statewide orders Friday. Stay-at-home orders took effect more than a week ago in the state's biggest cities, including Kansas City and St. Louis. But smaller counties with few or no COVID-19 cases are getting in on the act and telling residents to only leave home for essential reasons, such as to buy groceries or medicine.