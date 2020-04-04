Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

AP-KY-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Field hospital to be set up at University of Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky has announced plans to construct a 400-bed field hospital at its Lexington campus. The Friday announcement comes as officials prepare for a potential surge of coronavirus cases. Dr. Mark F. Newman says the goal is to have the makeshift hospital ready in the next two weeks at Nutter Field House. It's the school's football practice facility. Newman is UK’s executive vice president for health affairs. On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced plans to set up a 2,000-bed field hospital at the state fairgrounds in Louisville.
AP-US-XGR-PHOTO-ID-VOTING-VETO
Kentucky governor vetoes voter ID bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill pushed by Republican lawmakers to require Kentucky residents to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. The Democratic governor said Friday that the bill would create an obstacle to voting. He says it seeks to resolve a problem that doesn't exist. He says voter impersonation isn't a problem in Kentucky. The measure passed the state Senate and House by wide margins. The legislature is scheduled to reconvene April 13. Secretary of State Michael Adams urged lawmakers to override the veto.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY SENATE
McGrath offers quick response to McConnell virus-related ad
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Amy McGrath is punching back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a TV ad. McGrath accuses the Kentucky Republican of seeking a political windfall from an economic aid package while the coronavirus crisis worsens. McGrath's ad says McConnell is “taking a victory lap against the coronavirus." It says that “victory lap" comes at a time when millions are losing their jobs and medical experts predict hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from the pandemic. The ad is a quick response to a McConnell commercial trumpeting his key role in passing the $2.2 trillion rescue package. McGrath is by far the best funded of several Democrats vying to unseat McConnell.
ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY CONGRESS
Ad: Kentucky congressman betrayed Trump on virus relief bill
FRANKFORT, Ky, (AP) — U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie's Republican primary opponent in Kentucky is running a new TV ad accusing the incumbent of betraying President Donald Trump. Todd McMurtry's ad stems from Massie's effort to resist the $2.2 trillion coronarivus-relief package last week. McMurtry is looking to capitalize on Trump's denunciation of Massie. Trump called the congressman a “third rate Grandstander" and “a disaster for America" who should be tossed out of the GOP. Trump unleashed the twitter attacks as Massie tried to stall the historic legislation. Massie continues to stand his ground in resisting the measure.
TRUMP-JUDICIAL NOMINEE
Trump nominates McConnell ally to powerful appeals court
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is nominating a 37-year-old judge and former clerk to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to a seat on the powerful U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Justin Walker of Kentucky is one of the youngest federal judges in the country. He has deep ties to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican who hailed the nomination of “a rising Kentucky star" to the second-most-important federal court in the country. Democrats opposed Walker's nomination as a judge last year and note he was rated “Not Qualified” by the American Bar Association.
NONDISCRIMINATION ORDINANCE
Measure to ban discrimination against LGBTQ community fails
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — An ordinance that would have banned discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation has failed in Daviess County on a 2-2 vote. The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports the vote took place Thursday during a meeting held online due to COVID-19 restrictions. The ordinance would have barred discrimination in employment, public accommodations and housing. It contained a number of exceptions to protect the religious beliefs of business owners and landlords as well as general religious beliefs. Deanna Smith is the Owensboro Fairness Campaign chair and a candidate for city commission. She says the vote points to the need for LGBTQ representation in local government.