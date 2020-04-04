Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly is facing questions over the state's monitoring of GPS data gleaned from people's cellphones about how residents have cut down on travel during the coronavirus pandemic. But Kelly on Thursday defended the state Department of Health and Environment's use of the data. She called its compilation “harmless” to individuals and said it helps the state focus efforts to promote social distancing where they're needed most. The public-interest law firm Kansas Justice Institute is demanding that Kelly provide more information about how the information is collected and used. Unacast said in a statement Thursday that its data "never shows individuals’ behavior.”