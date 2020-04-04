Fourth Williamson Co. resident test positive for COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) -The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified that a Williamson County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
The individual, a female in her 30’s, is at home in isolation.
This is the fourth laboratory confirmed positive of COVID-19 in Williamson County.
The individual is thought to have been exposed to the novel coronavirus through community spread.
Public health officials have begun an investigation of this case, speaking with individuals who she may have been in contact with before being diagnosed.
The first case was reported on March 18, the second case on April 1 and the third case on April 3.
