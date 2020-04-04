Fourth case of COVID-19 found in Graves County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Today, the Graves County Health Department announced the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 in Graves County.
The resident is in her 30’s. She is in isolation in her home.
“As our cases in Graves County continue to increase I know that each of us will put others first to prevent illness to our friends and family. We do that by treating everyone like they have COVID19 because we might actually have it and do not know it.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.