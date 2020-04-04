First Alert: Cool and gloomy Saturday

(KFVS) -Cooler weather continues to move through the Heartland.
There will be on and off showers throughout the day.
Most of the precipitation will be light to moderate rain.
There will be a wide range in temperatures this afternoon.
Temperatures will range from upper 40s north to lower 60s the farther southeast.
It will be cloudy this evening and overnight.
Sunday is looking to be cloudy too.
On and off shower and thunderstorms chances are expected through much of the week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.