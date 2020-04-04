Commerce Bank to remain open in Cape during stay at home order

By Jessica Ladd | April 4, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated April 4 at 12:29 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Commerce Bank locations in Cape Girardeau will remain open to drive-thru customers during the statewide stay home order.

Banks are considered essential businesses and Commerce will remain open to serve customers and the public under essential activity orders.

There are a number of ways customers can access accounts and manage their finances using any of the following options:

• ATMs

• Online banking

• Mobile App

• Customer care center

• If you require access to your Safe Deposit Box, please notify a banker in the drive-thru and they will assist you.

