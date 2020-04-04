Citizens reaction to Missouri Stay at home order

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Missouri Governor Mike Parson announces a statewide stay at home order in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
The order calls on everyone in Missouri to stay home unless absolutely necessary. It doesn't force any businesses to close, but it does put restrictions on the number of people allowed.
Shane Anderson is the Jackson Parks and Recreational director. He said they already take steps the order."We’ve closed down all of our playgrounds, skate park, basketball court, and even the tennis court," Anderson said.
Kevin Alexander is the manager of SEMO CBD on Broadway. “Things that have been happening in other states maybe we’ve waited too long the states that have locked down they’re still having some significant issues,” he said.
He said he’s glad to see Missouri join other states in issuing a stay at home order. Alexander said he’s doing everything he can to protect his customers.
"We are offering curbside delivery if people request that we do offer online orders as well," Alexander said.
I caught up with some people who say they're going to miss their daily routine.
"Well number not getting out walking in this fresh air," they said.
"Well we both recently retired, and we enjoy getting out," they said.
But they all tell me they will abide by the new rule .
"We're both ex health care , he's a nurse I'm a pharmacist, and we're pretty good at adhering to what they're recommending," they said.
They said, “Gotta follow the law do whatever people say dictates to keep us safe and get out of this mess that we’re in.”
The governor’s order goes into effect on April 6th and runs through April 24th.
