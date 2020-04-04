2,113 cases of COVID-19, 19 deaths in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) -As of 2 p.m. on April 3, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 2,113 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.
Ninety-one of those cases are in the Heartland.
The St. Francis County Health Center has reported their first virus related death.
A total of 19 deaths have been linked to the virus in the state.
Many actions are being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Mike Parson has announced a state wide stay at home order.
Click here to see how Missourians are reacting to the order.
Parks in Cape and Jackson are closing, the Cape Girardeau Public Library will remain closed until further notice and Scott County has issued a stay at home order.
The Show Me Center in Cape could become an alternative medical facility to help relieve the pressure being put on area hospitals.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has extended the suspension of all written, driver road test, salvage inspections and bus inspections.
Governor Parson will give his daily COVID-19 update this afternoon.
