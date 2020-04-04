Carter County Health Center reports first COVID-19 death

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -According to a post on the Carter County Health Center’s Facebook page, Carter County has their first COVID-19 related death.
The individual was a 59 year old male who had underlying health conditions.
He died at a Springfield Hospital on April 4.
He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 23.
The case was not travel related.
The county is urging everyone to take preventative actions to prevent the spread of all respiratory viruses.
For more information, visit the DHSS website.
