What you need to know April 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, April 3.
Showers pushing through the Heartland during the morning should come to an end after sunrise.
The afternoon should be drier with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.
There is another chance for showers tonight into Saturday morning.
This system will bring in cooler air. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Sunday will be dry and warmer.
- Iron County, Mo. leaders have issued a Stay at Home order and a Keep Out order.
- The Trump administration is formalizing new guidance to recommend that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
- Prince Charles is to officially open a new hospital that has been built in just nine days to treat coronavirus patients. Earlier this week, Prince Charles came out of self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus.
- The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus was fired Thursday by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.
- According to the Tennessee Nurses Association. the number of retired nurses that are seeking to get their license back tripled in the month of March.
- Dining rooms in Louisiana are closed due to COVID-19, except for one couple. The reason is compassion.
- Home improvement chain Menards is now limiting who can come into its stores during the pandemic.
- A Kentucky college student is making masks for the deaf community and they are a game changer for communicating.
