129 total COVID-19 cases in the Heartland

By Ashley Smith | April 2, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT - Updated April 2 at 9:20 PM

(KFVS) -In the Heartland, there are 129 total case of COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. on April 2.

This list also includes residents that have contracted the disease and have recovered.

Here is the county break down:

Southeast Missouri Total -85

  • Bollinger County - 1
  • Butler County - 2
  • Cape Girardeau County -15
  • Carter County - 3 
  • Dunklin County - 6
  • New Madrid - 1
  • Pemiscot County - 3
  • Perry County - 21
  • Reynolds County - 2
  • Ripley County - 2
  • Scott County - 6
  • Stoddard County - 6
  • St. Francois County- 11
  • St. Genevieve County - 6 

Southern Illinois Total - 20

  • Franklin County - 1
  • Jackson County - 6
  • Jefferson County -1 
  • Massac County - 1 
  • Randolph County - 8
  • Saline County - 1 
  • Williamson County - 2

Western Kentucky Total - 27

  • Caldwell County - 1
  • Calloway County - 4
  • Crittenden County - 1
  • Graves County - 2
  • Lyon County -3
  • Marshall County - 4
  • McCracken County - 12

Northwest Tennessee Total - 3

  • Obion County - 2
  • Weakley County - 1 

