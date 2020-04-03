129 total COVID-19 cases in the Heartland

(KFVS) -In the Heartland, there are 129 total case of COVID-19 as of 4:30 p.m. on April 2.
This list also includes residents that have contracted the disease and have recovered.
Here is the county break down:
Southeast Missouri Total -85
- Bollinger County - 1
- Butler County - 2
- Cape Girardeau County -15
- Carter County - 3
- Dunklin County - 6
- New Madrid - 1
- Pemiscot County - 3
- Perry County - 21
- Reynolds County - 2
- Ripley County - 2
- Scott County - 6
- Stoddard County - 6
- St. Francois County- 11
- St. Genevieve County - 6
Southern Illinois Total - 20
- Franklin County - 1
- Jackson County - 6
- Jefferson County -1
- Massac County - 1
- Randolph County - 8
- Saline County - 1
- Williamson County - 2
Western Kentucky Total - 27
- Caldwell County - 1
- Calloway County - 4
- Crittenden County - 1
- Graves County - 2
- Lyon County -3
- Marshall County - 4
- McCracken County - 12
Northwest Tennessee Total - 3
- Obion County - 2
- Weakley County - 1
