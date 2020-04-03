Tenn. Gov. issues Stay at Home order after reviewing cell phone tracking data

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has issued a Stay at Home order on Thursday, April 2 for the entire state through April 14.
The order requires all residents to stay home unless they are carrying out essential activities.
Gov. Lee said he issued the order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and because mobile phone data showed an increase in citizen movement across the state.
Information from the Tennessee Department of Transportation, and cell phone tracking data from Unacast, showed that over the last three days, Tennesseans were not following social distancing guidelines and were not staying at home.
“The month of April stands to be an extremely tough time for our state as we face the potential for a surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Lee. “Every Tennessean must take this seriously, remain at home and ensure we save lives.”
Details of the Stay at Home order can be found here.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Public Health reported 2,845 total positive cases and 32 deaths. They say 220 cases had recovered.
Gov. Lee is scheduled to give his next COVID-19 briefing Friday, April 3 at 3 p.m.
