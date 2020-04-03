Stay at Home order issued for Scott Co., Mo.

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Scott County, Missouri leaders have issued a Stay at Home order for all of its residents beginning Saturday, April 4 at 12:01 a.m.
The order was issued Thursday. A date for the order has not been given, but could be revoked at any time.
Authorities said the order is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within the county.
Under the order, residents are told to stay home and all non-essential businesses are to cease operations.
All religious gatherings or meetings must follow social distancing requirements, which include no more than 10 people and maintaining a six-foot distance.
County leaders said COVID-19 presents a danger and serious health risk for residents and visitors.
The Director of the Scott County Health Department reported there are six confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
To view the Scott County Stay at Home order click here.
The order was proposed by the Scott County Commission, Scott County Health Officer, Scott County Health Department and Scott County Municipalities.
