St. Francois Co. Health Center reports 1st death due to COVID-19

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francois County Health Center reported the first resident death due to COVID-19.
They said the resident was a man in his 70s and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31.
The case was not travel related.
The Farmington Chamber of Commerce posted on its Facebook page about a local state of civil emergency declared for the town. They said it allows the city to enforce ordinances and public closures.
It was effective immediately and will continue for 30 days unless renewed or withdrawn.
The County Commission issued a Stay at Home Order, effective on Friday, April 3.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.