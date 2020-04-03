1st COVID-19 death reported in Jackson Co., Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The first COVID-19 death has been reported in Jackson County, Illinois.
According to Bart Hagston, Administrator Jackson Co. Health Department, a woman in her 90’s who lived at Manor Court Skilled Nursing Facility in Carbondale died due to complications related to COVID-19.
She passed away Thursday night, April 2 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale. She tested positive for the virus Wednesday.
Hagston also reports a second resident at the Carbondale facility, a man in his 80’s, tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday night. The man is in the hospital.
It’s not clear if the two residents had any contact with each other.
Hagston said two staff members at the Carbondale facility showed symptoms of a general respiratory illness and have been home for several days.
He reports the facility is meeting all state guidelines and is reaching out to the families of residents by letter to inform them. If any family has questions, they should contact the facility.
Manor Court has roughly 80 residents.
