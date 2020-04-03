Southern Seven Health Department announces changes to clinic hours

Southern Seven Health Department announces changes to clinic hours
Southern Seven Health Department (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | April 3, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated April 3 at 4:48 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health department has announced changes to their clinic hours.

The changes start April 6.

Alexander County Clinic

Tuesday will be WIC/FCM

Wednesday is for public health

Johnson County Clinic

Thursday will be WIC/FCM

Friday is for public health

Pope County Clinic

Wednesday is for public health

Hardin County Clinic

Wednesday will have WIC/FCM and public health

Massac County Clinic

Tuesday is WIC/FCM

Friday is public health

Pulaski County Clinic

Wednesday is public health

Thrusday is WIC/FCM

Union County Clinic

Tuesday is for WIC/FCM

Friday is for public health

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.