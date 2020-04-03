Southern Seven Health Department announces changes to clinic hours

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health department has announced changes to their clinic hours.
The changes start April 6.
Alexander County Clinic
Tuesday will be WIC/FCM
Wednesday is for public health
Johnson County Clinic
Thursday will be WIC/FCM
Friday is for public health
Pope County Clinic
Wednesday is for public health
Hardin County Clinic
Wednesday will have WIC/FCM and public health
Massac County Clinic
Tuesday is WIC/FCM
Friday is public health
Pulaski County Clinic
Wednesday is public health
Thrusday is WIC/FCM
Union County Clinic
Tuesday is for WIC/FCM
Friday is for public health
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.