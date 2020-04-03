Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau possible alternate medical facility in Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Show Me Center was one of several sites assessed by the Missouri National Guard as a possible alternate medical facility.
These alternate care sites around the state would assist with the fight against COVID-19.
Other sites include:
- Kansas City
- Hy-Vee Arena
- Independence Event Center
- Adams Mark Hotel
- Bartle Hall (KC Convention Center)
- St. Louis
- America’s Convention Complex
- The Dome at America’s Center
- Springfield
- Bill R. Foster and Family Recreation Center
- John Q. Hammons Arena
- Joplin
- Missouri Southern Campus Leggett and Platt Athletic Center
- Columbia
- Hearnes Center
- Mizzou Arena
The Missouri National Guard worked with state and federal partners, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Missouri Hospital Association to conduct site surveys in six locations.
“Alternate medical care facilities are evaluated on several criteria including areas where demand could exceed capacity (bed space), areas with spaces large enough for patient populations and areas where utilities are available to start immediate construction, said Col. Matthew Bacon, 635th Forward Engineer Support Team-Main commander and part of the assessment team.
Should the need arise, alternate care facilities could be available in six weeks once they are approved.
“These assessed sites will not necessarily be used. The purpose of site inspections is to give the state options for alternate medical care locations, should the need arise,” Bacon said.
In addition to sites physically assessed, the Missouri National Guard also completed virtual assessments of more than 100 sites.
The virtual assessments evaluated the validity to house patients and separate patients from one another as needed.
