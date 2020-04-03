Several people arrested for violating COVID-19 curfew

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Approximately eight people were arrested Thursday, April 2 for violating an Emergency Curfew in place in Caruthersville, Missouri.
According to the Caruthersville Police department, six of the individuals arrested were issued citations and released pending their court date. Two others were booked into the Pemiscot County Justice Center for violating the curfew and for street racing/imprudent driving. Both are awaiting formal charges.
Those arrested raged in age from 17 to 24 years old.
In a Facebook post on the Caruthersville Police Department’s page, the Emergency Curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily was approved by City Council members on March 27 in response to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and to cut down on large gatherings not following social distancing guidelines.
The curfew is until further notice. Residents can travel to an from work and enter businesses, but all non-essential activities are banned. To read the Emergency Curfew ordinance click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.