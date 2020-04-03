3rd COVID-19 case reported in Williamson Co., Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A third person has tested positive for COVID-19 in Williamson County, Illinois.
Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department announced on Friday, April 3, that a man in 50s is at home recovering after testing positive for the virus.
Health officials believe the man contracted the novel coronavirus through recent travel to another state.
An investigation is underway to discover who the man may have been in contact with before he was diagnosed.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of April 2, there are 715 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 16 additional deaths.
