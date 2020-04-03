Parts of parks, playgrounds to close in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - To protect against the spread of COVID-19 and to ensure social distancing is practiced, the City of Jackson will close parts of its parks and the playground areas at the Jackson R-2 campuses.
The closures go into effect on Saturday, April 4 at 12:01 a.m.
Signage and temporary fencing to discourage use will be posted by city and school district crews on Friday night.
Areas to close include: tennis courts, basketball courts, the skate park, playgrounds and other gathering areas.
Recreation trails and green space will remain open. City officials said these areas will only stay open as long as guests avoid groups of 10 and stay at least six feet away from non-household members.
“The health and safety of our parks patrons are our top priority,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shane Anderson. “Please stay healthy and abide by CDC guidelines at home, in the public parks, and when you have to go out for food and medicine.”
Individuals or groups that have reserved park pavilions during the closure will be notified and given the option to reschedule or cancel and receive a refund for money already paid.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.