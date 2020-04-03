715 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths reported in Ill. on Thursday

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - There were 715 new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois on Thursday, April 2.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), as of Thursday afternoon, there are a total of of 7,695 positive COVID-19 cases, including 157 deaths in 61 counties, the state. Cases reported by county can be found here.
Also on Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker announced a new statewide effort to reinforce the state’s core message to stay at home and stay safe. The new campaign is call “All in Illinois."
Residents can show their solidarity by updating their Facebook profile photos with the All in Illinois frame image and share messages with friends and family on social media using #AllinIllinois.
Public service announcements supporting the campaign will featuring famous Illinois natives, including Jane Lynch, Deon Cole, Jason Beghe, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Matt Walsh.
Gov. Pritzker will give his next COVID-19 update on Friday, April 3 at 2:30 p.m.
