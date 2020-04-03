Murray State alumnus appointed as special justice in Kentucky Supreme Court

“I am mindful of the trust that Gov. Beshear has placed in me and I take this responsibility very seriously,” Roberts said. “During my career, I have received accolades including requests to speak at legal seminars, appointments to leadership positions, awards, etc. I am grateful for all of them. However, to have my legal ability and knowledge recognized as being at the level of my being selected as a special justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court tops them all and is truly an honor.”