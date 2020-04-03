Murray State alumnus appointed as special justice in Kentucky Supreme Court

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University alumnus and attorney Jeff Roberts has been appointed by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear to serve as a special justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Roberts will replace 1st District Supreme Court Justice Christopher Shea Nickell to hear the case Alexandria Stanziano, Et Al v. Andrew Cooley, M.D., Et. Al.
Special justices are appointed to fill the position of a sitting justice when they must recuse themselves from a case.
Roberts has practiced law in Murray, Ky since 1992.
“I am mindful of the trust that Gov. Beshear has placed in me and I take this responsibility very seriously,” Roberts said. “During my career, I have received accolades including requests to speak at legal seminars, appointments to leadership positions, awards, etc. I am grateful for all of them. However, to have my legal ability and knowledge recognized as being at the level of my being selected as a special justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court tops them all and is truly an honor.”
