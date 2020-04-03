More rain on the way for your Saturday, and some cooler temperatures

More clouds will spread into the Heartland this evening and overnight. Some precipitation will come along with those clouds as well. Scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder will push in with a cold front by early Saturday. Those showers will move into our northwestern counties first and slide southeast through the morning hours. Better rain chances expected for southern Illinois and southeast Missouri on Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the lower 50s north to lower 60s south. Sunday will start cloudy, but some breaks in the clouds expected by the afternoon.