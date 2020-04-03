Kentucky farmers eligible for small business loan to keep employees

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky farmers are now eligible to benefit from a new program through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Until the CARES Act, farmers were excluded from SBA’s emergency loan programs.
“Since taking office four years ago, I have always advocated for federal agencies and the public to see our 75,000 farm families as what they are: small businesses with employees,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “I’m happy to report that the Small Business Administration recognized that fact during this unfortunate time, particularly for farmers that employ a number of workers. I would like to thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for negotiating the CARES Act and President Donald J. Trump for signing it.”
The Paycheck Protection Program part of the CARES Act, is designed to help small businesses with 500 or fewer employees to retain and pay their workers during this difficult period.
The program provides federally guaranteed loans of up to $10 million to pay up to eight weeks of payroll costs, including benefits, as well other business expenses such as rent, mortgage interest, and utilities.
The loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls during the crisis or restore their payrolls afterward.
Farmers, other small businesses, and sole proprietorships can apply for assistance starting April 3 through June 30.
The SBA encourages interested parties to apply as quickly as possible because there is a funding cap.
