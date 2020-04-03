Kentucky farmers eligible for small business loan to keep employees

“Since taking office four years ago, I have always advocated for federal agencies and the public to see our 75,000 farm families as what they are: small businesses with employees,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles. “I’m happy to report that the Small Business Administration recognized that fact during this unfortunate time, particularly for farmers that employ a number of workers. I would like to thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for negotiating the CARES Act and President Donald J. Trump for signing it.”