Iron Co. issues stay-at-home order, keep out order

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Iron County Commissioner’s and the Iron County Health Department have issued a stay-at-home order and a keep out order.
Residents are to stay at home, and nonresidents are not welcome to visit except for essential actives.
Residents will be able to leave their homes for work or essential activities, such as grocery shopping.
People who are experiencing domestic violence are permitted and urged to leave their homes and find an alternative place to stay.
Those with out homes are exempt from the order.
Emergency personnel, like 911 operators, police, firefighters, healthcare workers are exempt when working. Schools and services providing food are exempt, as long as it is delivery, pick-up or take-away only.
Any intentional gatherings of more than 10 are banned.
All nonessential business has been ordered to stop.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.